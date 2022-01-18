Dr. Daniel F. Bevilacqua passed away on January 15, 2022, at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus, after a brief illness.
He was born in Philadelphia on May 8, 1945, (VE Day), the oldest child of Daniel V. Bevilacqua and Concetta M. Lepore who predeceased him. He attended Bishop Neumann High School, and later Temple University on scholarship.
In his junior year of college he applied for early admittance to medical school and was accepted at Hahnemann Medical College from which he graduated with his medical degree on June 4, 1970. Following medical school, he completed an internship at Altoona Hospital, Altoona, Pa., and a residency in ophthalmology at West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va.
After completing his residency, Dr. Bevilacqua set up his practice in Gettysburg, and formed Gettysburg Ophthalmology Associates in 1976. He remained there as president until March 2010 when he retired.
On June 27, 1970, he married Nancy M. Armstrong at St. Francis Xavier Church in Philadelphia. He leaves behind his wife of more than 51 years and his beloved children, Daniel F. Jr. of Gettysburg, Christopher (Megan E. Gallagher) of Denver, Colo., and Andrew Bevilacqua of Asheville, N.C. He is also survived by three siblings, Dr. Ronald (Pat Perry) of Gettysburg, Dr. Richard (Cindy Kneipp) of Burke, Virginia, and Assunta (Susan) Day, R.N., (Mark) of Middletown, Del. He is also survived by many cousins, five nephews, two nieces, and four grand-nephews and three grand-nieces.
He was always happiest when surrounded by family. His other great passion was playing music. He played with the National Apple Museum Band, The Gettysburg Big Band, and later the Golden Isles Community Band and the Hal Crowe Band. His last music “job” was playing for Christmas Mass at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simon’s Island. It will be remembered as a very special moment.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Tract Road, Fairfield, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., and following the Mass at a luncheon in the church hall. Internment of his remains are scheduled for 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
