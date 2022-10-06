Stephen V. Nas, 64, of Orrtanna, passed away on September 30, 2022, at his home. Born May 21, 1958, in Morristown, N.J., he was a son of George S. Nas and the late Evelyn V. Morgan Nas. His beloved wife, Virginia Crawford Nas, preceded him in death on December 20, 2021.
Following high school, Stephen served honorably in the US Army. He was the owner/operator of his own construction business for over 30 years. He was most recently employed at Letterkenny Army Depot. Stephen enjoyed a quiet life, spending time with his wife, woodworking, and being at the beach.
In addition to his father, Stephen is survived by his son, Craig V. Nas (wife Rebecca) of Gettysburg; two grandsons, Mason and Cody Nas; and five siblings, Virginia Thrasher, Jeanette McLaughlin, Peter Nas, Victor Nas and Constance Eyer. Aside from his mother and his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Cory Nas.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pa.
Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
