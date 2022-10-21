Richard “Dick” Fallinger, 80, of York Springs, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Born on December 24, 1941, in Harrisburg, Pa., he was the son of the late Ralph and Madeline Fallinger. Richard was a graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School and served his country with the U.S. Army. He was a retired state worker, enjoyed volunteering for Heidlersburg Fire Company, recently became involved with the newly-created World War II American Experience where he had the honor of driving a WWII Jeep in the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade, "engaged" in everything sci-fi, and, most importantly, loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife Terry Fallinger; one son, Jeremy and his fiancé Heather; a daughter, Corby and her husband Josh; two grandchildren, Haylie and Ryder; his brother Bob and his wife; along with nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Inurnment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society.
