Elaine M. (Hartzel) Tuckey, age 61, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at her family home in Arendtsville.
She was born May 13, 1959, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Doris (Long) Hartzel and the late Robert Hartzel Sr.
Elaine graduated in the Class of 1977 from Biglerville High School. She retired from Pine Grove Furnace State Park after working as the office director for several years. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Orrtanna and an auxiliary member of Loyal Order of Moose in Gettysburg.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known for her artistic talent and crafting skills and for her love of music.
Elaine is survived by her two loving children, Adam Tuckey of Arendtsville and Samantha Houck of Blue Ridge Summit; mother Doris Hartzel of Arendtsville; brother Robert R. Hartzel Jr. of Arendtsville; and two granddaughters, Jade Marie Houck and Hailey Elaine Houck. She was preceded in death by her father, and brother Kenneth R. Hartzel.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville. An Evening Vigil Service will take place immediately following the viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro officiating. A Committal Service will take place in St. Ignatius Loyola Church Cemetery immediately following the service at the church.
The family requests everyone stay within the safety guidelines regarding COVID.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com. or mail condolences to P.O. BOX 566, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.