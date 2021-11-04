Richard J. “Dick” Bell, Jr., passed on to his eternal home surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. He was reunited with his wife Lynda, mother Phyllis Falk and other family and friends who preceded him in death. Dick was born on Sept. 1, 1939. He is survived by his two sons Bob (Carina) of Orlando, Fla., and Don (Lisa) of Dillsburg; grandchildren Alyssa Eichelberger (Scott), Donnie Bell (Beth), Alison Bell, and Jack Bell; and three great grandchildren – Evelyn, Brady, and Colton.
Pappy loved being with his family especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He would always make time to see them play a sport or attend an event. He enjoyed drawing special themes on the envelope of every birthday card he sent. He was a racing fanatic who often could be found at local dirt tracks. Dick also frequently spoke fondly about spending time with his cousins as a young boy.
A 1958 graduate of Central York School District, Dick took classes at the Philadelphia College of Art. Dick retired from the PA Department of Transportation after 41 years as a Maintenance Manager, Assistant Maintenance Manager, Project Engineer and was a PennDOT instructor for construction inspection and mathematics. After retirement, he worked for Rohrer Bus Company.
Dick served as a member of the Northern York School Board, Dillsburg Jaycees, Dillsburg Farmers Fair, Various School Booster Clubs, Mummasburg Sportsmen, and Cashtown Lions Club. Dick always enjoyed serving others and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Dick enjoyed talking about politics, his family or telling a joke. Dick also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and carving. Pappy’s favorite activity was his love of trout fishing. He was excited to take all his great grandkids out for a day at the lake or stream.
Most importantly Richard professed his faith in and salvation through the Blood of Jesus Christ. God knows that all have sinned, but Jesus took that punishment; so that by faith in HIM we will be forgiven and have eternal life.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Richard’s memory to the Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assn., Inc., 395 Martin Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015. On Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, an open house celebration of Richard’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Maple Shade Barn, 35 Greenbriar Lane, Dillsburg.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
