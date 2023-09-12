Judith (Whited) Hockenberry, 92, passed Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lynn Hockenberry.
Judith was born October 10, 1930, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Ofa D. and Ola C. (Mason) Whited.
Judith was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, retired as a deli clerk from the Gettysburg Giant, and was a life member of the Gettysburg Civil War Roundtable.
Judith is survived by two sons, Randy L. Hartlaub of Gettysburg, and Michael L. Hess and his companion Melissa Shull of Dover; three stepsons, Larry Hess of Aspers, Mike Hockenberry of Chambersburg, and Herbie Hockenberry of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rose Brumgard of Gettysburg.
A service to celebrate Judith’s life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1620 Youngs Road, Hanover. Burial will be private. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
