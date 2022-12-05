Robert F. Rippeon Sr., 85, of Littlestown, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 14, 1937, in Alesia, Md., he was the son of the late Charles A. Rippeon and Frances C. (Henry) Bowers. He was the husband of Mary E. (Doss) Rippeon, of Littlestown, to whom he was married for 65 years. Mr. Rippeon worked for a number of years at Penn Dairies in Gettysburg then opened Rippeon’s Gifts and Crafts in Littlestown. He bought and sold antiques in the area since the 1960s.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by his three children, Brian Rippeon and his wife Anita of Littlestown, Jackie Baird and her husband Andy of Littlestown, and Mark Rippeon and his wife Cathy of Hanover; nine grandchildren, Joshua Austin, Jessica Keith, Brandon Rippeon, Brock Rippeon, Blake Rippeon, Zach Rippeon, Adam Rippeon, Carly Rippeon, and Ryan Baird; two step-grandsons, Chad Bankert and Ryan Bankert; six great-grandchildren, Evelyn Austin, Alice Austin, Penelope Keith, Lyric Rippeon, Arrow Rippeon, and Winter Rippeon; and two sisters, Patricia Wolfe and Luanna Shadle, both of Hanover. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Austin, and his son Robert Rippeon Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340.
