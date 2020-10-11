Freddie C. Showers, 78, passed at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was the husband of Ruth Anna (Stambaugh) Showers, his wife of 60 years. Freddie was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Charles R. and Alice (Black) Showers.
Freddie was a member of the Biglerville Legion Post 262. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years and retired from his last place of employment, Kinsley Construction, where he worked for several years.
In addition to his wife Ruth Anna, Freddie is survived by one daughter Penny and her husband Bill Bowling of Gardners; two sons, David Showers and his wife Kim of Newville, and Jeffery Showers and his wife Prudi of Gardners; four grandchildren, Andrew (and wife Brittnie) Bowling, Cody Bowling, Tammie Showers, and Colby Showers; and one sister, Mayetta Black of Biglerville. He was predeceased by one brother Cecil L. Showers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Private interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
