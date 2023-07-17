Terry E. Freed, age 74, of Aspers, passed away July 14, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville. He was born November 9, 1948, in Gettysburg, to the late Lynn S. and Margaret I. (Stahl) Freed. He was widowed by his wife Betty Jane Freed, who passed away November 27, 2022.
Terry was a 1968 graduate of Biglerville High School; worked as a security guard for Cadbury Beverages; was a US Army veteran; and was a life member of the Biglerville, Arendtsville and Heidlersburg Fire Departments. He was past fire chief for Aspers Fire Department and past president of the Upper Adams Jaycees. Terry was very active in the Upper Adams Community and was a life member of the Adams County Sport Handgunners Association. He was an avid collector of dairy collectables, including bottles and trucks and also collected wheel horses. Terry was extremely family oriented and would do anything he could for his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his children, Dennis Freed and wife Celeste of Biglerville, Stephanie Welper and significant other Robert Kimple Jr. of Buchanan Valley, and Aaron Welper and wife Sue of Biglerville; grandchildren, Brittnie Bowling and husband Andrew, Julia Kint and husband Timothy Sr., and Kathleen “Katie” Welper; step-grandchildren, Ryan and Madison “Madi” Smith; great-grandchildren, Mae Ann and Rose Jane Kint and one due in October; step-great-grandchildren, Jaylen Silver and Timothy Kint Jr.; brother-in-law, Charles Lobaugh and wife Vickie of Newville; sister-in-law, Ardis Lobaugh of Gettysburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his three great-grand-puppies, Dixie, River and Chase. Terry was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Welper; granddaughter, Olivia Welper; and in-laws, Raymond and Bobette (Yost) Lobaugh.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Biglerville VFD Station 6, 111 S. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307. Rev. Dr. Bruce Bouchard will officiate services. Military honors will be provided by Adams County Allied Veterans at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112 or the Parkinson Foundation, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Suite 101, Bellevue, PA 15202.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
