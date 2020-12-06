Nancy Lou Bible, 86, of Littlestown, died Saturday, Dec. 5, at her home.
She was the wife of Mancil Everett “Whitey” “Buck” Bible who died March 8, 2019. Born Oct. 13, 1934 in Littlestown, Nancy was the daughter of the late Allen Simpson and Catherine (Wisotzkey) Simpson Frock. She had been employed with PA Paper Box, Hardware & Foundry, both of Littlestown; High’s/711 of Biglerville and was retired from Wogan’s Drug Store, Littlestown.
Surviving are her childen: Carl E. Bible and Jackie of Spring Grove; Jesse R. Bible and Pam of Highland, Calif.; Kathy J. Page and Tom of Littlestown; and Jackie L. Chrismer and Charles Woodley of Carlisle; her 9 grandchildren: Kristy Golden, Kelly Harner, Timothy Chrismer, Jr. and Lisa Milhimes, all of Littlestown, Michael Bible of Spring Grove, Jesse Bible of Millerstown, Corey Tomassini of Hanover and Casey and Tiffany Bible of California; her 14 great-grandchildren and her sister, Donna Tyler of Hanover. Nancy was predeceased by her son, Thomas Wayne Bible and her brother, Robert Ulrich. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. Nancy enjoyed going to Curves and working out. She loved her animals and spending time with her family.
Graveside Service is Friday, Dec. 11, at 11:15 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Littlestown with The Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Franz officiating. Interment will be in the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nancy’s name may be sent to her church at 665 St. John’s Rd., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
