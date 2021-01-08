Robert E. “Bob” Strausbaugh, 86, of Hanover, Pa., formerly of Gettysburg, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family and friends after a short battle with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.
Bob was born in Hanover on Aug. 4, 1934, son of the late Lloyd and Geraldine (Becker) Strausbaugh. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda (Leist) Strausbaugh.
Bob was a 1953 graduate of Gettysburg High School and served eight years with the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a trusted employee for 25 years of Julius and Charlotte Swope’s Phillips 66 Station and later Swope’s Goodyear Center in Gettysburg.
For the past 36 years, Bob had worked for Adams County Auto Supply (NAPA) in Gettysburg, retiring due to poor health in November 2020. He enjoyed his job delivering parts to various customers and the friendships he built through the years.
Bob was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Gettysburg, where he served as a greeter for the past 25 years and was a former trustee at the church. Most of all, Bob loved his family and the joy that they brought him, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by six children, Kathy Dayhoff (Mike) of Gettysburg, Perry Strausbaugh of Abbottstown, Mark Strausbaugh (Cindy) of Gettysburg, James Strausbaugh (Michelle) of Thomasville, Pa., Tony Strausbaugh (Diane) of New Oxford, and Sherry Strausbaugh (Heather Carroll) of Livermore, Calif.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary “Sis” Moss of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, George Strausbaugh.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Lane, Gettysburg, with Deacon Jeremy Moore officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorials to, Lighthouse Baptist Church.
The Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
