Mary Lou Johnson, 96, of Gettysburg passed away peacefully at home on February 3, 2022 with family and beloved cat Cookie by her side.
She was the loving wife of the late Edward F. Johnson.
She was a graduate of Greensburg High School and a member of St. Francis Xavier Church. She retired from Schmitts Interior Dec. after 22 years of service at the age of 80. Prior to that she was a secretary at Swope’s, Dainty Maid Shoe Factory and Gettysburg Shoe Factory.
She was a life long devoted Steelers football fan and a great cat lover.
Mary Lou is survived by a niece, Donna Lee Keiser of Lubbock, Texas; “Adopted family” daughters, Rose (Bryan) McCleaf, Helen Bair and daughter-in-law, Sherry Miller and many friends.
Arrangements by Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
Private services will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ACSPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.