James Edward Rohanna, 77, of Gettysburg, passed away at home on July 31, 2022.
He was born April 6, 1945, in Waynesburg, Pa., to the late Edward J. and Martha L. (Hoy) Rohanna.
He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, proudly served four years in the United States Navy and earned a degree in tool design from Alliance College, an associate in engineering from Penn State York, and his B.S. from Mount St. Mary’s College.
Jim was an engineer for Westinghouse Elevator for close to 20 years and operations manager for the H.A.R.T. Center in New Oxford before turning to his woodworking hobby into a profession, which he absolutely enjoyed.
Among some of his interests were Studebaker cars, hunting, fishing, hiking near his cabin in Bedford County and piloting his 1946 Aeronca Champs. He was a member of the American Legion Post 262, The Studebaker Driver’s Club, 40 et 8, Blue and Gray RC Club and was secretary for the Adams County Crime Stoppers.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith; four children, Ann Marie, Karen, Philip (Christine), and Paul (Ekaterina); three grandchildren, James (Sarah), Michael (Marcie), and Jessica Saylor; and one great-grandson, Kellen Saylor. He is also survived by four siblings, Richard, Barbara Pfiefer, Brenda Bandurak, and Mary Susan Petro and their respective spouses. and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant. Interment with full military honors will be held in the parish cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2578 Interstate Drive, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or a charity of your choice.
