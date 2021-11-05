Cynthia A. Lawrence, age 64, passed away at home on Oct. 31, 2021.
Cynthia was born on July 27, 1957 and was the daughter of the late Robert H. and Nancy A. (Strasbuagh) Lawrence. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1975. She was a shopaholic and enjoyed taking trips to Williamsburg and Wildwood New jersey, where they stayed at the Yankee Clipper Hotel for over 30 years. Cynthia was also the “driver of the aunts,” taking them to any of their trips and lunches together.
Cynthia is survived by her aunts Bernadine Null, Sylvia Eckenrode, Kathleen Roth, Jane Strasbaugh, Margaret Funari, Laura Weaver; she is also survived by many cousins.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at noon at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 26 N. 3rd St. McSherrystown PA 17344 with Fr. Lyons celebrating. The internment will immediately follow in the church cemetery.
