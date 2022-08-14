Walter L. Bragunier Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, passed away August 7, 2022.
He was born on November 30, 1932, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, to Raleigh F. Bragunier Sr. and Matilda Gail (Baker) Bragunier.
Walter was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Walter is survived by his wife, Sylvia (Brady) Bragunier; his three children, Sharon Fritz, Walter Lee Bragunier Jr., and Gail Werling; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his dog companion, Holly. He is also survived by two brothers and two sisters. In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
A celebration of life for Walter will be held on September 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the South Mountain Bible Church. Interment will be at Strang Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
