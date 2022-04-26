Dorothy Marian Damuth passed away peacefully, April 24, 2022, at her home in Emmitsburg, Md., surrounded by her family, at the age of 84. She was the daughter of the late D. Reno and Marian Eyler.
Dorothy was born on April 10, 1938, in Emmitsburg. She was one of seven children. She was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School Class of 1956. In 1958, she married Arthur J. Damuth, to whom she was married for 63 years.
She worked many years for Gettysburg Shoe Factory, and Emmitsburg Shoe Factory. Her greatest joy came when she began working for Frederick County Public Schools. She worked at Emmitsburg Elementary School, and Catoctin High School, both combined for 37 years. These children were the apples of her eye. She was dedicated to all her school boys and girls.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Kim Damuth Wivell (Doug) of Emmitsburg, and Stacy Shafer (Jared) of Myersville; grandchildren, Kelsey, Ryan, and Jacob Wivell, all of Emmitsburg, and Colin Martin of Myersville; great-granddaughter, Leila Casamassina of Emmitsburg; sister, Margaret Ott of Emmitsburg; brother, Gene Eyler (Fran) of Emmitsburg; brothers-in-law, Buff Wivell and Richard Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy will also be remembered by her dear, sweet, best friend, Hilda Hemingway. You could always find these two sitting on the front porch, or at the Palm’s for Wednesday night dinner.
Dorothy’s greatest joy and blessing was her family. Spending time with them on the weekends, and sitting on her front porch. She dearly loved her grandchildren, and each and every one were an angel to her.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Dolores Wivell, Nancy Eyler and Shirley Smith; brother, Reno Eyler; and brothers-in-law, Sonny Ott and Jack Eyler.
Family and friends will celebrate the life of Dorothy on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, with visiting hours the same day, from 2 to 4 p.m., and 6-6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Dorothy’s name, to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Online condolences can be made at wwwmyersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.