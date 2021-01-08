Carolyn Y. (McNair) Joyner, of Littlestown, a beloved wife, mother, homemaker and faithful church member, was called home Jan. 8, 2021. She was 84.
Born in 1936, and raised in Emmitsburg, Md., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen McNair, and was the youngest of nine siblings.
She was a member of the Class of 1954 at Emmitsburg High School. She served as vice president of her class, and excelled in the sports of basketball and horse shoes.
She married Calvin Amoss and had five sons, Randy Amoss and his wife Kathy, John Amoss and his late wife Kathy, Dwight Amoss and his wife Tessa, Dwayne Amoss and his wife Maria, and Scott Amoss.
After moving from Gettysburg to Littlestown following the death of her second husband, Peter Tarantino, Carolyn met Earl W. Joyner one day while walking in her neighborhood. The two fell in love and married Sept. 14, 2013. They were blessed with several years together, enjoying leisure times and the company of their families.
Carolyn was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Littlestown, where she participated in the Wednesday morning prayer meeting.
She took part in the sewing group, and helped create beautiful quilts. She also cultivated friendships at the Littlestown Area Senior Center, where she enjoyed activities and playing cards.
Carolyn enjoyed dining out with her husband, and was skilled at tending her home garden. She was a talented baker and was renowned for her homemade zucchini bread. She made great batches and took pleasure in sharing loaves at church functions and with friends and family.
Carolyn treasured talking to and learning about the lives and exploits of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She took great pride in their accomplishments and had immense confidence in their bright futures.
She is survived by her husband; her five children; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; siblings, Alice Campbell of California, Rebecca Wisotzkey of Taneytown, Md., and Paul McNair of Fairfield; and other family members. She was preceded in death by siblings, Helen Neely, Patricia Svehla, Mary Ann Burns, Harry McNair and Peninah Smith.
Services are pending.
