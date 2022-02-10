David Paul Waybright, 68, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Beatrice F. (Eiker) Waybright, Gettysburg; together they shared 31 years of marriage.
Born January 16, 1954, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Bower) Waybright.
David was a farmer and was a recipient of the Master Farmer Award. He was Cumberland Township supervisor for 24 years, and a member of Mt. Joy Lutheran Church and the Harney Volunteer Fire Department.
David enjoyed hunting and always looked forward to his hunting trips in West Virginia with his buddies. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and sharing his passion for hunting with them.
He was the best husband, father and grandfather who kept us on our toes with his humor and easy-going nature, regardless of the pain he was enduring. We honor his courage and bravery to fight his long battle.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Keith Waybright and wife Kristi of Gettysburg, Christine Waybright and companion Sean Cramer of Bendersville, and Amy Kellermann of Biglerville; sisters, Leah Waybright-Kennell and husband Rick of Kent Lakes, N.Y., and Beth Bowers and husband Lee of Taneytown, Md.; brother, Daniel Waybright and wife Pamela of Jerome, Idaho; and grandchildren, Aubrey, Hadley, Tyree, Tristan, Justin, Reagan, Payton and Aspyn.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of David Paul Waybright will be held Monday, February 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Peter J. Naschke officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church. Private burial will be in Mt. Joy Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Johns Hopkins Hospital, York Hospital and Gettysburg Hospital for their compassion and care for David through the years.
Contributions in memory of David Paul Waybright may be made to Mt. Joy Lutheran Church, 2615 Taneytown Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of David Paul Waybright, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
