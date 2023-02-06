Joanne M. Hinkle, age 75, of York Springs, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at her home. She was born Friday, August 29, 1947, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Stuart B. and Mildred (Starner) Hoffman.
Joanne graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1965. She was formerly employed by Bermudian Springs Elementary School as a cashier in the cafeteria for 30 years. She was a member of West Shore Free Church in Mechanicsburg and a life member of the York Springs Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed being a homemaker taking care of her home and family and she enjoyed going to Lancaster County on day trips.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William M. Hinkle. She is also survived by two sons, Chad M. and wife Susan Hinkle of York Springs, and Craig M. and wife Pamela Hinkle of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Bryce and Raegan Hinkle of York Springs; and a sister, Vicky Rex of Gardners.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, at West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, with Rev. Ken Thompson officiating. Interment will be in Hampton Cemetery, Reading Township in Adams County
Memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way Suite, 270 Harrisburg, PA 17110; or West Shore Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.