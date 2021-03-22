Betty H. Bohrer, age 89, of Gettysburg, formerly of Arendtsville, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1931, in Biglerville, the daughter of the late Dale M. and Anna L. (Myers) Hartzel.
Betty graduated from Biglerville High School in 1949, the valedictorian of her class. She was formerly employed by Adams County National Bank in Arendtsville, where she ran the drive-thru for over 30 years. She was a life-long member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville.
She enjoyed her family vacations in Virginia Beach, Deep Creek Lake and finally Raystown Lake. She was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed all college football. In her latter years, she loved to crochet.
Her husband, Purcell H. Bohrer Jr., passed in November 2020, after 69 years of marriage. She is survived by three daughters, Patricia A. and husband Randall Thurley of Westminister, S.C., Cynthia L. and husband Richard Rowett of Etters, and Michelle L. Dominguez of Biglerville; six grandchildren, Sianna Dominguez, Sheridan Dominguez, Megan (Stanton) Washington, Lara Thurley, Nicole (Jason) Suski and Natalie (Ryan) Keenen; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Martha J. Dayhoff of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte A. Wolff, and brother, Harry D. Hartzel.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. George Heberling officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601; and Zion United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
