Michael A. Thomas, 62, passed Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home. He was the husband of Rebecca A. (Gochenauer) Thomas, his wife of 40 years.
Mike was born May 29, 1961, in York, the son of the late Merritt J. “Pete” and Kathryn V. (Decker) Thomas.
Mike was a life member of Northeast Adams Fire & EMS, formerly East Berlin Fire Company, and East Berlin V.F.W. He was a member of Zwingli U.C.C. in East Berlin, East Berlin Fish & Game, and Hebron Lodge #465.
In addition to his wife Becky, Mike is survived by two daughters, Nicole A. Jacoby of East Berlin, and Racheal A. Dietrich and her husband Danny of Gettysburg; three grandchildren, Brooklynn Crawford, Desiree Jacoby and Emmett Michael Dietrich; a brother, Jack J. Thomas and his wife Beverly of East Berlin; and a sister, Linda M. Auchey and her husband Jan of East Berlin. He was predeceased by a sister, Pearl Thomas.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Zwingli U.C.C., 403 W. King St., East Berlin, with Rev. Julie Beall officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. Viewings will be held at Zwingli on Thursday, 6-8 p.m., and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Adams Fire & EMS, PO Box 670, East Berlin, PA 17316.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
