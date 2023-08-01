Violet M. (Masemer) Bechtel, 95, passed Monday, July 31, 2023, at her home, with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late John H. Bechtel, Jr, her husband of 58 years, who passed January 30, 2005.
Violet was born March 15, 1928, in Pond Town, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Edna S. (Snyder) Masemer.
Violet was a member of Harvest Chapel in Abbottstown, a 1946 graduate of York Springs High School, and was co-owner of John’s Pizza and Sub Bar with her husband.
Violet is survived by a son, John H. Bechtel, III, and his wife Leslie of Carlisle; a daughter, JoAnn Smith of New Oxford; four grandchildren, Larry E. Rife, Jr and his wife Gwen, John H. Bechtel, IV and his wife Gina, Brandye L. Leppo and her husband Brian, and Stevie Smith and his wife Niki; and five great-grandchildren, Larry E. Rife III, and his wife Amore, Olivia P. Bechtel, Presley L. Berryhill, Jake Bechtel and Lawton K. Leppo.
She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Steve K. Smith; three brothers, Ernest, Mervin and Frank Masemer; and two sisters, Ethel Parr, and Dorothy Masemer.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Rd, Abbottstown, with Pastor Don Wolabaugh officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. The family would like to thank Pastors Don and Lori Wolabaugh for the friendship they shared with Violet. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
