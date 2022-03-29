Janice Lyn Kraft, 50, of Fairfield, formerly of Rockville, Md., died peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Janice was born in Silver Spring, Md., on March 30, 1971, to Charles and Linda (Summers) Kraft. Janice was a 1989 graduate of Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Md.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother Robert Kraft (Mary), nephew Jesse Kraft (Jessica), and niece Kelli Benner (Kyle), all of Fairfield; niece, Kristi Kraft of Gettysburg; aunt, Brenda White of Middletown, Md.; uncle, Robert Summers (Paula Carter) of Frederick, Md.; uncle, Shawn Kraft (Shirley) of Danvers, Mass.; aunt, Susan Fowler (John) of Wilmington, Del; as well as many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Janice was predeceased by her grandparents, Evans and Frances Kraft and Robert and Carolyn Summers.
Janice’s greatest joy was giving to others, before collecting cows, visiting the beach, swimming, listening to music, going to concerts, and word search puzzles. She attended family Sunday dinners, as she loved to tell stories and laugh with others.
A memorial service (casual dress recommended) will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Please join the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service for a time of fellowship. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
