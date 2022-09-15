Henry Q. N. Silver, 29, Carolina, W.Va.. formerly of Orrtanna, died suddenly on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Carolina, West Virginia.
He was born October 6, 1992, in Gettysburg, the son of Jason R. Silver and his wife Melissa L. Silver of Biglerville, and mother Suzanne Leatherman Silver of Biglerville.
Henry was a graduate of Gettysburg High School. He was employed at various jobs most recently as an arborist in West Virginia. He enjoyed playing his guitar, riding ATV’s, hanging with family and friends, fishing, and art. Henry loved life and spending time outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Henry is survived by his maternal grandmother, Quayetta Leatherman; two sisters, Brittany Ferren of Bridgeport, W.Va., and Angelea Silver of Bonneauville; a brother, Hunter Silver of Biglerville; a half-sister, Jessica Silver; seven children, Wyatt, Jaylen, Jaxon, Natilee, Anthony, Colt, and Henry Jr.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to help defray funeral expenses at gofundme Henry Silver.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.