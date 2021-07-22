Amy L. Myers, 44, of Franklintown, Pa., passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at her home.
She was born Saturday, December 4, 1976, in Carlisle, Pa., the beloved daughter of Earl W. and Diane M. (Metzger) DeHaven.
Amy was the loving mother of Joshua B. Myers and Andrea Lyn Myers of Dillsburg. In addition to her children and parents, Amy is survived by a sister Teresa M. Jones, a brother-in-law Bryan E. Jones; and her nephews, Kyle E. and Shaun B. Jones, of Gardners. Amy is also survived by her maternal grandmother Cora M. (Smith) Metzger of Dillsburg, plus many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Claude W. Metzger; and paternal grandparents Earl W. and Dorothy M. DeHaven.
She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and granddaughter.
Amy enjoyed camping, crafting, shopping and having her nails done.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Grantham Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Amy may be made to New Hope Ministries, 99 W. Church St., Dillsburg, PA 17019.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.