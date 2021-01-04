Mary Josephine Miller, 90, of Hanover, Pa., entered God's eternal care Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Columbia Cottage with her loving family by her side.
Born Dec. 20, 1930, in New Oxford, she was the daughter of the late Louis J. and Margaret R. (Staub) Smith. Mary was the loving wife of Reginald E. Miller with whom she shared 71 years of marriage.
Mary was a dedicated and active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover, Pa., as well as the Grandview Seniors at the church, and the Jefferson AARP.
Mary graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1948. She retired from Hanover Shoe after 27 years in direct marketing.
Mary devoted her life to her husband Reg and her family.
In addition to her loving husband Reginald, Mary is survived by her children, Stephen J. Miller and wife Laura, Michael G. Miller and wife Elaine, and Deborah A. Barnes and husband Robert; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Smith and Frederick Smith; and one sister, Theresa Carbaugh. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Smith, Burnell Smith and John Smith; and two sisters, Joanne Reese and Patricia Spinelli.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, Pa. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Dubs Church Cemetery, Hanover, Pa. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the church. Masks and COVID protocol will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Serving as pallbearers will be Troy Barnes, Micky Peake, Brian Fox, Mark Leonard, Seth Leonard and Joel Miller.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.