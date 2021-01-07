George E. Myers Sr., 88, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of the late Doris J. (Parker) Myers, who died Nov. 1, 1987.
George was born Oct. 23, 1932, in Thomasville, the son of the late Paul H. and Anna Mae (Eberly) Myers Sr.
George was a member of St. Paul’s “Red Run” Church in East Berlin, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of the East Berlin V.F.W., and the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and he was a member of the Shiloh American Legion.
George is survived by two sons, Terry L. Bowers of York, and George E. Myers Jr. and his wife Brenda of East Berlin; a daughter, Lisa A. Myers and her companion Aaron Phipps of East Berlin; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn and William Myers; and a sister, Shirley Myers. He was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela J. Grim; a son, Michael Myers; a grandson, Joshua Myers; and a great-grandson, Bryar Grim.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, with his pastor, Rev. Zach Galemore, officiating. Burial will be in Red Run Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
