Rose P. Meyers, 99, formerly of Palo Alto, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at her home in Biglerville.
Born in Minersville on January 4, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Nora Bruce Pasqua. Rose was a graduate of Minersville Area High School.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Freddie Pasqua Jr., and her husband of 72 years, Abe ‘Poppy’ Meyers, who passed away in 2018.
Rose is survived by her daughter Sandy Ketchell; granddaughter, Jill Martin, wife of Josh Martin; and great-granddaughter Morgan Rose Martin, all of Biglerville.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
