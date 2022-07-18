Evon K. Angell, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford.
Born April 8, 1942, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Rita (Miller) Lescalleet. Evon leaves behind her husband of 34 years, Terry C. Angell.
She had been employed by American Greeting Card Co. as a service representative for 40 years, six months. Evon enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchild and their furry friends. She and her husband had served for many years with Gettysburg’s PAC Community Watch Group in the Buford Avenue area.
In addition to her husband Terry, Evon is survived by two sons, Lonnie Myers (Maria) and Frederick Myers (Tammy), both of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Drew Myers (Amanda), Brooke Ford (Austin), Jake Myers, and Josh Myers; and a great-granddaughter, Adley Myers.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Steve Baker officiating. Interment will follow the services in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, Pa. A viewing for Evon will be held Friday at the funeral home from 12 to 1 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
