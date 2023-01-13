Emily L. Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare.
Born May 31, 1944, in Berwick, Pa., she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts.
Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was an advocate of the church and its function.
Emily is survived by her two children, Donald Swift of Clarksville, Ind., and Stephanie Swift-Tamez of Hanover, Pa.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Audrey Townsend, and Jane Sanders; and her three brothers, Ken Roberts, Darryl Roberts, and Dave Roberts.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
