Shirley J. Mackley, 86, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Paramount Nursing Home.
She was born September 20, 1935, in Hanover, Pa.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, #480, Columbia, MD 21044. Shirley was a survivor of breast cancer.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.