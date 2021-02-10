Robert M. Allen, 83, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., died Monday afternoon, Feb. 8, 2021, at his home.
Born June 8, 1937, in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of the late John and Anna Allen.
Robert graduated from St. Peter’s University, he got a job at Westinghouse and worked there until he was transferred to Gettysburg to work at Schindler Elevator where he was a production manager for many years. He attended Mt. St. Mary’s to obtain his master’s degree. He was a member of the Central PA Corvette Club, was very active in the stock market, and collected hand guns.
He is survived by his son, Robert J. Allen and his fiancée Kelly Fitzgerald; his granddaughter, Jessica L. Allen; and his great-granddaughter, Maliyah Rose Alpizar.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.