John I. “Tim” Callenbach, 87, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Tim was born in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, on July 6, 1935, to Margaret and Ernest Callenbach Sr. He grew up in Boalsburg and graduated from nearby State College High School. He later attended Penn State University, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and earned a bachelor of science in conservation management.
On August 27, 1960, he married Anna S. Callenbach of State College, with whom he enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage. In 1966, Tim and Anna moved to Gettysburg (Lake Heritage) where they raised their four children.
Tim served in the Air National Guard of Pennsylvania and as a Reserve of the Air Force from February 1958 through February 1964. In 1961, he was activated in response to the Berlin Crisis and spent nine months in Germany during which time he missed the birth of his first child.
From 1966 until his retirement in 1998, Tim worked as the director of the Adams County Planning Commission. Prior to that, he worked for both the Centre County Planning Commission and the Lancaster County Planning Commission.
Tim was an active member of the Gettysburg community, participating in the local Torch Club and volunteering as an AYSO soccer coach and 4-H leader. He also served on the Lake Heritage Board of Directors and was a participant in the Lake Heritage Fishing Club.
Tim’s passions for fishing and boating were the reason that he and Anna settled in Lake Heritage, where they both resided for the remainder of their lives. Over the years he enjoyed taking his children, his grandchildren and his friends waterskiing, tubing, sailing and fishing. In his later years he was known to his family as “Grampy.”
Tim had a love of gardening, playing his banjo, and taking long walks around the lake. He was an ardent fan of his beloved Penn State Nittany Lions, and spent many afternoons and evenings watching all types of Penn State sports. He was particularly fond of PSU football and wrestling.
Tim is preceded in death by his wife, Anna Sheehe; his parents, Margaret and Earnest Callenbach Sr.; and by his brothers, Earnest Jr. (Chick) Callenbach and Carl (Tony) Callenbach. He is survived by his children, Timothy Callenbach (wife Lisa), Kelly Bream (husband Tom), Christopher Callenbach (wife Vy Trinh) and Amy Roney (husband Heath); and by his grandchildren, Chelsea Klicman (husband Kevin), Ryan Callenbach, Alex Bream, Tyler Bream, Maya Callenbach, John (Johnny) Callenbach, Peris Roney, Molly Roney and Izabell Roney. Grampy will be greatly missed.
A memorial dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 23, at the Lake Heritage Clubhouse. All who knew Tim and would like to pay their respects are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made, in memory of Tim Callenbach to the American Heart Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.