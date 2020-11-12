Betty A. (Blocher) Bream, age 94, of Gettysburg, died on Nov. 8, 2020.
Betty was born at home on May 30, 1926, to the late Earl Denton and Marie Arabella (Hinkle) Blocher of Bendersville.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her late husband Charles Beamer, and three brothers, Ralph, Grayson,= and Norman Blocher.
Betty is survived by her two children, Vertis Bream (Gerry) of Aspers, and Vita Bream Miller (Michael) of Hanover, Pa. Betty is survived by three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and six step-great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to homemaking and raising a family, Betty was employed with Knouse Canning Factory before marriage. She was also a sales clerk for Waynesboro extension of the Hagerstown Union Rescue Mission. She was later employed as a sales clerk for Harrisburg Goodwill’s Mechanicsburg store.
She enjoyed helping and visiting people. She loved to sing, her pets and gardening, especially flowers.
A private viewing and funeral service will be held in Waynesboro for Betty. Burial will follow the service and interment will be at Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, Pa.
Arrangements entrusted to Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home Inc. located in Loysville, Pa.
