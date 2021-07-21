Carl F. Pease, 90, of Cross Keys Village, The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the nursing home.
He was the son of the late Stanley J. and Aletha M. (Mitchell) Pease. He is survived by his wife, Ethel M. (Decker) Pease, his wife of 50 years; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carla (Pease) and Theodore Warnock, Virginia Beach, Va., and Yvonne (Soller) and Robert Owen, Copley, Ohio; and one son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Michelle (Jones) Soller, Farmington, N.Y. Together, Carl and Ethel shared nine grandchildren and their spouses, Cassandra Warnock Griffith, Ashley Warnock, Steven Soller, Brian and Rebecca Soller, Kyle and Alison Soller, Ariana and Michael Ennis, Matthew, Bradley, and Nicole Owen. Carl and Ethel also shared seven great-grandchildren. Carl had one living sister, Nancy Craig, Endicott, N.Y.; three sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marilyn (Darrow) Pease, buried at the Tower Cemetery, West Lenox; a brother, Robert S. Pease; sisters, Helen J. Howe and Lillian M. Carr; and Major Samuel Griffith, U.S.M.C., husband of granddaughter Cassandra Warnock Griffith.
Carl was a member of the Faith Community of The Brethren Home Community, member of the society of Mayflower Descendants (Peter Brown Mayflower ancestor), former member of the Program and Services Advisory Board at Cross Keys Village, and a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army, 1952-55.
In 1992, the Pennsylvania Planning Association granted to Carl their annual Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his work as Susquehanna County Planning Director. He very much enjoyed volunteering at the Cross Keys Village. Together with his wife, Ethel, he was awarded the Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award.
He retired as the planning director of Susquehanna County. Prior to that he owned and operated Pease General Store in Lawsville Center, Pa. During his time in Susquehanna County, Carl was associated with Warren Lodge No. 240 F&AM, American Cancer Society, Liberty Township Board of Supervisors, Liberty Township Planning Commission, Snake Creek Volunteer Fire Co., Youth for Christ, Trehab Center Inc., Endless Mountains Health Systems Inc., and was a former member of Franklin Forks United Methodist Church. He retired as chairman of the board of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples National Bank.
A memorial service will be held at some time in the future. Internment will be at the convenience of the family at Tower Cemetery, West Lenox, Susquehanna County, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, if so desired, may be made in Carl’s memory to The Brethren Home Foundation-Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA, 17350 or to a charity of one’s choice.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements.
