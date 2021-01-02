Anna E. (Beaner) Renner Weaver, 97 of Littlestown, died Jan. 1, 2021 at Sprit Trust Lutheran Village in Gettysburg. Born January 1, 1924 in Littlestown, she was the daughter of the late Samuel E. and Catherine P. Krug Renner. Beaner was married to the late Robert V. weaver who died September 13, 2011. Due to Covid-19, a full obituary and memorial service will be announced in the spring. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
