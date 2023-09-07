Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Smith, 82, of Littlestown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born on July 27, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Betty (Mazur) Glass. She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and attended Youngstown College. She taught second grade at St. Brendan’s Elementary School for two years.
In 1963, Betty married Ray Smith of Vienna, Ohio, and they moved to Massachusetts, then Arlington, Va., then Vienna, Va., and then to Laurel, Md., where they raised their family. Betty taught religious education, continued studying and then she graduated from the University of Maryland in 1975. In the late 70s, she and her family lived in England for three years. After returning to Laurel, Betty substituted in elementary and middle schools. In ’85 they moved to Glenwood, Md., and Betty was a teacher’s assistant in special education in Columbia, Md. In ’90, Betty and Ray moved to Japan for three years where she was active in the Women’s club and enjoyed learning that culture and the arts. After returning to Glenwood, she continued substituting there and in Columbia until the move to Gettysburg.
By that time, Betty was enjoying her grandkids and family water skiing, swimming and fishing at Lake Heritage. While living at the lake, Betty was active in the Women’s Club and Fishing Club. She and Ray also enjoyed their RV and trips to South Dakota where they volunteered at Custer St. Park as well as Florida where they went during the winter. Family events, polka dancing, going to the YMCA, volunteering in Gettysburg groups, crocheting and traveling were her favorite activities.
Betty is survived by her husband, Ray; four children, Michael J. Smith and wife Gabi of Sterling, Va., Monica R. Dabbs and husband Joseph of Emmitsburg, Md., Mark H. Smith and wife Rachel of Mayo, Md., and Matthew P. Smith of Hot Springs, SD; eight grandchildren; two great-grandsons; a brother, Joseph H. Glass of Alliance, Ohio; one niece; one nephew; and many cousins.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Stephen Kelley officiating. A visitation will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier School, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 for someone’s tuition.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
