Nancy L. (Winand) Brodbeck, 85, died Monday, November 1, 2021, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late John J. Brodbeck, her husband of 60 years, who died June 13, 2013.
Nancy was born July 21, 1936, in East Berlin, the daughter of the late Melvin M. and Kathryn (Luckenbaugh) Winand.
Nancy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin and retired from Pennwood Products in East Berlin.
Nancy is survived by her children, Michael E. Brodbeck and his wife Karen of York, Diane K. Reese and her husband Robert of Hanover, and Keith A. Brodbeck and his wife Lori of Spring Grove; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Nora Brodbeck of Hellam. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey L. Brodbeck; three brothers, Melvin, William and Walter Winand; and two sisters, Kathryn Hoke and Betty Lingg.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Susan McCarthy officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 1016, East Berlin, PA 17316.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
