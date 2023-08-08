Shirley M. (Bunty) Hanshaw, 96, of Littlestown, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Genesis Gettysburg Center. She was the widow of John W. Hanshaw who died Oct. 13, 2005.
Born April 23, 1927, in Hanover, Shirley was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Edith C. (Mummert) Bunty. She had been employed with Carroll Shoe of Littlestown and was retired from Littonian Shoe in 1990 after 22 years of service.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah C. Fink and Christopher of Hanover; her grandchildren, Christina Schurman of Gettysburg, Michael Fink and Missy of Hanover, and Stephen Fink and Becca of Hanover; her great-grandchildren, Bryce Klinedinst and Autumn Schurman of Hagerstown, Kaylie Hoover of Gettysburg, and Jenna, Jocelyn, Jordyn and Mia Fink, all of Hanover; and great-great-grandson, Dior Wilson of Hagerstown. Shirley was predeceased by her brothers, Paul L. Bunty, Robert E. Bunty and Richard I. Bunty.
She was a member of St. James UCC of Littlestown.
She loved spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Friday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Scott Aument and Pastor Rich Hanshaw officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Memorials in Shirley’s name may be made to St. James UCC, 1200 Harney Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
