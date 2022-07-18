David C. Klunk, of New Oxford, passed away suddenly on July 12, 2022, at the age of 66.
He was the husband of Robin L. (Sponseller) Klunk; the loving father of Michael D. Klunk and his wife Lydia, and Allison R. Klunk; the grandfather of Vivian, Norah and Charles Klunk; and the dear brother of Linda Rue, Margi Hancock and her husband Tony, Dolores Klunk, Beck Arter and her husband Craig, George Klunk and his wife Sarah, Joyce Klunk, and Carolyn Weaver. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya C. Klunk; his parents, Edward and Dolores “Pete” (Staub) Klunk; and his brother, John Klunk (surviving spouse, Diane). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dave proudly served his country in the Air Force. He was faithfully employed by Dentsply for 21 Years.
Dave was a fiercely loyal family member and friend. He was an avid tinkerer and was constantly helping others. He would be helping the community, family, neighbors, friends and tenants, repairing all the broken items in their lives. Dave’s advice and insight were always sought by family and friends alike regarding upcoming projects or current issues they were facing. Dave enjoyed being on the go but was always available if he was needed.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Dave’s life on Thursday, July 21, from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by his funeral service at 4 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Interment will be private.
