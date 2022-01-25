Michael J. Aiello, age 67, of York Springs, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at Good Samaritan WellSpan Hospital in Lebanon. He was born Monday, August 30, 1954, in Harrisburg, the son of Yolanda N. (Martinelli) and husband Robert Megonnell in York Springs and the late Samuel M. Aiello.
Mike graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1972. He earned his BS in nautical science with a minor in chemistry from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy. He then earned his masters license and sailed for 23 years. After the Merchant Marines, he briefly substitute taught before he started PSI Pumping Solutions York Springs in 2002.
He was a member of Gettysburg Foursquare Church. In 2013, Mike was ordained as a Foursquare Church pastor. After graduating from Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy, he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the US Naval Reserves. He retired from the US Naval reserve after eight years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy A. (Smiley) Aiello. He is also survived by three daughters, Nicole and husband Josh Gutacker of Carlisle, Katie and husband David Eigenbrode of Mary Esther, Fla., and Natalie and husband Tanner Coyle of York Springs; son, Matthew and wife Alicia Aiello of York Springs; eight grandchildren, Evan and Liliana Gutacker, Reese, Dane, Mia and Lyla Aiello, and Liam and Remi Coyle; and three brothers, David Aiello, Bob Aiello and Bill Aiello. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim Aiello.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, at Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Mark Chester officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Water Mission, P.O. Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320, or https://gofund.me/ab497993.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
