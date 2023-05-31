Nadine L. Rupp, 90, formerly of York Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Wynwood House at Greenhills, State College.
She was born August 25, 1932, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Cleason P. and Martha B. (Showers) Arentz.
Nadine was the widow of Lloyd J. Rupp, Jr.
She was a retired clerical supervisor for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Nadine was a member of York Springs United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, reading, and walking.
She is survived by her son, Michael L. Rupp and his wife Roberta of Lewistown; a brother, Wilson Arentz of Fairfield; four grandchildren, Justin and Amie Rupp, Jessica Yoder (Frank), William Womer (Dara); and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste. 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
