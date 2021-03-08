William M. “Bill” Cleveland, 83 of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, Pa.
Born April 17, 1937, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Merle and Amy Catherine (Brown) Cleveland. Bill was a 1955 graduate of Gettysburg High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
He was a well respected financial adviser and planner in Harrisburg area for many years. Bill enjoyed spending his winters at his Fort Myers, Fla., home, traveling and he was an avid bowler.
Bill was predeceased by his only brother, Robert H. Cleveland. Survivors include his sister-in-law, Nadine L. Cleveland of Gettysburg and a nephew, Cliff Cleveland (Mandy) of Gettysburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the service with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans in the Biglerville Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to VFW Post #15, 369 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
