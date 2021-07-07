Timothy L. Cullison, age 59, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021, at the home of his sister-in-law, Nannette, in Etters, Pa. He was born Friday, April 27, 1962, in Gettysburg, the son of the late James R. Sr. and Pauline R. (Shindledecker) Cullison.
Tim attended Gettysburg High School. He was employed by Schaad Detective Agency as a sergeant and worked at the Knouse Foods plant in Peach Glen. He was a former volunteer firefighter with the Gettysburg Fire Department.
He was an avid football fan and enjoyed fantasy football and collecting football jerseys. He loved dogs, especially his three “grand dogs,” Wilson, Dutchess and Karl. He enjoyed fishing, picnics, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Jordan N. Cullison of Shepherdstown, W.Va., and Morgan E. Cullison of Gettysburg; one son, Kyle R. Cullison of Gettysburg; grandson, Nathan Gonnella of Gettysburg; one brother, James R. and wife Marina Cullison Jr. of Gettysburg; sister-in-law, Nannette Cullison of Etters; two aunts, Ann Clingan of McSherrystown, and Barbara Weigand of Fayetteville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel J. Cullison, formerly of Etters, and Ronald D. Cullison, formerly of Gettysburg.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private in Flohrs Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 393, Bendersville, PA 17306, or by visiting DuganFH.com.
