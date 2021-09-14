Joan Lank Naylor left this life Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Donald E. Naylor, and their son, William A. Naylor. Joan was born September 25, 1939, and married Donald on May 12, 1962.
Joan was a lifelong teacher, and teacher of teachers. She taught all grades ranging from fourth through 12th during her 30-plus year career in public education. She graduated first in her class from Gettysburg High School in 1957, and received her bachelor’s degree from Elizabethtown College in 1961. She completed her master’s degree in 1971 from Shippensburg University, also completing 45 credit hours of additional study post-master’s.
The majority of her teaching career was in South Western (York County, Pa.) School District, starting there in 1967. In addition, she taught at Penn State University, Harrisburg Area Community College, Bermudian Springs School District, Penns Grove School District, and Upper Adams School District. She led a summer writing project (seminar for teachers of writing) twice, as a member and fellow of PCRP II. She served as table leader for PA Writing Assessment and participated in the Writing Sample Assessment Program at Penn State Harrisburg. Post-retirement, Joan continued as a freelance writing consultant.
Joan was an avid quilter, winning awards for her work in this craft, as a member of the Pennsylvania Quilter’s Guild.
Joan’s community involvement and volunteering was too numerous to mention, but most notably, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and was very active in church activities.
Memorial will be private due to COVID-19 concerns.
