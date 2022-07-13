Donna Bucher, 71, of Orrtanna, died Monday afternoon, July 11, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital
Born January 17, 1951, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Dorothy (Funt) Bucher Sr.
Ms. Bucher was a 1969 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She worked as a seamstress at Schmitt’s Interior Decorating for 42 years, as well as O’Rourke’s Restaurant for several years.
Donna is survived by four siblings, David Bucher of Cashtown, Mark Bucher Jr. and his companion Brenda of Biglerville, Jake Bucher and his wife Carolyn of Orrtanna, and Barbara Wolf and her husband Phil of Gettysburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Biggins.
A memorial service, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be held at a later time to be published in the Gettysburg Times.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. Family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Cashtown Fire Company or the Flohr’s Cemetery Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.