Daniel J. Roberts Jr., 80, of Aspers, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. He was born Saturday, July 25, 1942 in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Daniel J. Roberts, DDS and Sarah E. (Harris) Roberts.
Dan served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965 and was formerly employed by PPG Industries in Mt. Holly for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jacalyn D. Roberts. He is also survived by two daughters, Sarah J. Bream of Aspers, Jenny L. and husband Chad West of Wellsboro; two sons, Daniel J. Roberts III of Dillsburg, Matthew D. and wife Kristin Roberts of Anchor Point, Alaska; and five grandchildren, Ethan Roberts, Bryson Roberts, Abbey Roberts, Clayton Brown and Chloe West. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Stull.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Arlin Rudolph will be officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.