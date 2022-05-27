Carol A. Baker, 64, of Gettysburg, died Monday, May 23, 2022 at Cadia Health Care in Hyattsville, Md.
Born April 2, 1958, in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of John and Kathe (Geisser) Baker, of Fairfield.
Carol was a 1976 graduate of Fairfield High School. She received computer training from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia to prepare her for her career as a computer programmer, working for the government at Fort Ritchie in Maryland for a number of years.
In addition to her parents, Carol is survived by her two sisters, Cathy Lynn Leake of Powder Springs, Ga., and Peggy Lynn Matthews of Robertsdale, Ala.; six nieces and nephews, Julie, Katie, Brittaney, Houston, Rebecca, and John; and four great-nieces and great-nephews, Ethan, Jayde, Kinsey and Zion. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Faye Baker.
Funeral services for Carol will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Friday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
