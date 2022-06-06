Paul Augustine Czapp, 49, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care Friday, June 3, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.
Born October 14, 1972, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of Norbert J. Czapp of Hanover, Pa., and the late Monica C. (Weaver) Czapp. Paul was the loving husband of Amanda M. (Clemens) Czapp with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Paul was a 1992 graduate of South Western High School, Hanover, Pa., and a 1995 graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College, Lancaster, Pa. Paul was the owner of Czapp & Griffith since 1997, and Big Mike’s Crabhouse for the past 15 years.
Paul was a hard worker and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working on the farm, making people laugh, fishing, riding his four-wheeler and snowmobiles.
In addition to his loving wife, Amanda, Paul is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Czapp of Hanover, Pa.; three brothers, Kurt Czapp and his wife Jessica of Millsboro, Del., John Czapp and his wife Jody of Hanover, Pa., and Mark Czapp and his wife Crystal of Spring Grove, Pa.; a brother-in-law, Josh Clemens and his wife Melissa of New Oxford; a father-in-law, Michael Clemens and wife Pat of Palm Coast, Fla.; a mother-in-law, Susan Ressler of Hanover, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Erin Ressler of Corpus Cristi, Texas; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Paul will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., with the Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, and 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to Olivia’s House, 830 S. George St., York, PA 17403; or Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, D.C. 20090-8160.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
