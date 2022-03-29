Lillian Marguerite Angell, 82, of Taneytown, Md., passed away at Northwest BridgingLife, Randallstown, Md., on Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Charles Wade and Edna nee Beall Poole Sr.; she was the loving wife to Albert Angell Sr. who died November 14, 2020.
Lillian was a member of Harney VFW and the trustee of the VFW for several years. She volunteered at Taneytown Senior Center and helped in the kitchen. She was a supporter of youth sports; she played basketball in high school, was an avid Redskins fan and enjoyed watching girls’ basketball and volleyball.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Cora Lynn Hill and husband Rick of Taneytown; sons, Albert Angell Jr. and wife Teresa of Taneytown, Steven Angell and wife Pam of Littlestown, and Jeffrey Angell of Taneytown; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Lillian was predeceased by brothers, Charles, Alfred and Robert Poole; sister, Helen Null; grandson, Nicholas Hill; and great-granddaughter, Angelina Zotos.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Peter J. Nascjke officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Harney, Md.
Memorial contributions can be made in Lillian’s name to Alzheimer’s Association 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702; or Taneytown Senior Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown, MD 21787.
Online condolences may be offered at www.myersdurborawfh.com. Arrangements by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, Taneytown, Md.
